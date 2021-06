In January, Aaron Groth began the position of regional fire specialist and assistant professor of practice for the Coast Fire Service Area, based in Astoria. Groth joins the OSU Extension Service from the University of Texas at Austin’s Department of Geography and the Environment, where he is working on his Ph.D. degree in geography, focused on landscape ecology and management, forest conservation, biogeography, and integrated watershed studies. He is a former Peace Corps volunteer, where he worked in the areas of agroforestry and reforestation in the Andes Mountains of Peru during 2006 to 2008 and then continued on working for the Peace Corps in a professional capacity as environmental management volunteer coordinator for two years and as a community conservation specialist for the Upper Amazon Conservancy (Peru). His work in Peru in the Andes and Upper Amazon spanned 15 years, where he worked for a variety of organizations in variety of environment and conservation related positions.