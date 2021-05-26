Cancel
TV Series

'Game of Thrones' Alum Michiel Huisman Joins Luke Evans in Apple Thriller Series 'Echo 3'

By Joe Otterson
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuisman joins recently announced cast member Luke Evans. Set in South America, “Echo 3″ follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother (Evans) and her husband, Prince (Huisman) — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

