Lamborghini has been rather busy in the last year, lifting the wraps off the Huracan STO and shortly after revealing the one-off Lamborghini SC20. Back in 2020 we also got to peek at some spy snaps of what could be the new Aventador Hybrid, but Lamborghini has kept all Aventador-related news under lock and key. Now in a new video, we get to see a highly camouflaged Lamborghini that has the internet buzzing. Could this be the next-generation Aventador SJ? According to Varryx, this mystery model is expected to be revealed to Lambo fans in the coming weeks and will have a hybrid V12 heart.