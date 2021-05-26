Evil Dead Rise: Sam Raimi-Produced Fifth Installment Heads to HBO Max
New Line Cinema and Sam Raimi have officially announced their new partnership for the upcoming fifth installment to the Evil Dead franchise titled Evil Dead Rise, which is currently being developed to be released on HBO Max. Set to shoot in New Zealand, the project was first confirmed last year, with executive producer and franchise star Bruce Campbell teasing that it will be a modern-day urban Evil Dead film that will take the horror story out of the woods and into the city.www.comingsoon.net