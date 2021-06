JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A Bible that has traveled many miles is now safely back in South Florida. It’s known as the 9-11 First Responder Bible. Dennis McKenna, a retired first responder who spent more than two weeks at the wreckage of the World Trade Center searching for survivors in the 2001 attack, now lives in Jupiter, Florida. The Bible was given to him by a police chaplain from California who was in New York at the scene of the terrorist attack. When he got the Bible, McKenna was an Enforcement Officer with the Immigration and Naturalization Service in New York.