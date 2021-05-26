Cancel
'The Voice' Star Nick Jonas Threw Shade at Blake Shelton During the Finale and Fans Missed It

Cover picture for the articleNick Jonas just couldn't resist taking one final jab at Blake Shelton last night. In case you missed it, The Jonas Brothers singer happily threw Blake one last dose of shade on social media during the season 20 finale of The Voice. While filming the episode, which ended with Team Blake's Cam Anthony being crowned the winner, Nick snapped an adorable selfie on set with fellow Voice coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. Alluding to the fact that he won't be returning to the coaching panel in the fall (and taking advantage of Blake not being in the picture), Nick jokingly captioned the snapshot on social media, "Gonna miss hanging out with @kellyclarkson @johnlegend every week... and @blakeshelton too I guess 😂."

