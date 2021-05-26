Cancel
HBO Max Developing Garbage Pail Kids Animated Series

By Kylie Hemmert
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Reporter brings word that HBO Max is developing a family-friendly Garbage Pail Kids animated series. The project comes from co-creators and writers Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, and Josh Bycel (Solar Opposites) and was inspired by McBride and Green’s love for Garbage Pail Kids and Saturday morning cartoons. The new show is expected to appeal to audiences of all ages.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcbride
Person
David Gordon Green
Person
Brandon James
