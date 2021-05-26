Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian River County, FL

Indian River County schools join other Treasure Coast districts making masks optional

By Jossie Carbonare
WPBF News 25
 5 days ago

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Indian River County school board members agreed to make masks optional for the 2021-22 school year. The mask policy changes, which go into effect June 1, come after Superintendent Dr. David Moore’s recommendation, outlining a recent survey showing that 80% of families and the majority of staff are on board.

www.wpbf.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indian River County, FL
Health
Indian River County, FL
Government
Indian River County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
County
Indian River County, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#The Mask#Summer School#Treasure Coast#River#Palm Beach County#School Year#Board Members#Okeechobee County Schools#Masks#Students#St Lucie#Summer Programs#Fla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Related
West Melbourne, FLwestmelbourne.org

Indian River Lagoon Report Card 2021

The Marine Resources Council (MRC) is hosting a virtual, as well as in-person, release of the 3rd annual Indian River Lagoon Health Report Card on Thursday, June 3rd. Two sessions are available, 12 pm lunch session as well as a 6:30 pm dinner session. Each session will be streamed as a live webinar. Pre-registration is required to receive the zoom link.
Indian River County, FLveronews.com

Support native plant gardens at the Indian River County Administration Complex

Support native plant gardens at the Indian River County Administration Complex at May 18th County Commission meeting. An exciting new initiative is planting model native gardens at the entrance to the Indian River County Administrative Building A to demonstrate to the public the beauty and value of native plants in our environment, a model for everyone’s public and private spaces. In discussions with Jason Brown, County administrator, and Rich Szpyrka, Director of Public Works, Rich suggested two small gardens near Building A main entrance to get the most folks to see it when entering the building. In November, in discussing this, the County Commission recommended using a professional landscape architect plan the gardens. We have selected one of the best landscape architects, Stephanie Dunn, Senior Designer, Cadence, in Ft Lauderdale who specializes in professional native urban design for businesses and governments. Ms. Dunn demonstrated her expertise as the keynote speaker at the Florida Native Plant Society State meeting and at our 2020 Transforming Landscapes for Sustainable Future conference.
Indian River County, FLhometownnewstc.com

Indian River County to paint “Gifford” on water tower

GIFFORD — Following requests from members of the Gifford community, Indian River County commissioners voted unanimously on May 4 to paint the word “Gifford” on the water tower near 28th Court. The tower is currently painted with the Indian River County logo, which will remain when “Gifford” is painted on...
Palm Bay, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

Palm Bay hosts an Indian River Lagoon check in

BREVARD COUNTY ― The Greater Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce hosted their May luncheon recently with guest Dr. Leesa Souto of the Marine Resources Council. The luncheon served as an update to recent problems in the Indian River Lagoon's (IRL) water quality. Dr. Souto has worked for over 25 years...
Indian River County, FLhometownnewstc.com

Indian River County Sheriff promotes bike safety

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — May is National Bike Safety Month, and Indian River County bicyclists are celebrating it with the launch of a new safety video campaign designed to educate motorists and bicyclists to save lives and avoid injuries. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and Bike Walk Indian River...
Indian River County, FLveronews.com

Coronavirus in IRC, May 14 update

Indian River County verified 17 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with one new death, according to the Florida Department of Health county report. This raises the total number of county cases to 12,635, while the death toll increased to 304. The numbers in the reports are provisional and subject to...
Indian River County, FLveronews.com

School district abandons idea of Chief Equity and Diversity Officer

Public opposition convinced School Superintendent David Moore to scrap the idea of hiring a high-priced equity and diversity expert to navigate a resolution to a 54-year-old federal desegregation order. Parents and political activists criticized the job posting for a Chief Equity and Diversity Officer during School Board meetings on March...
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Pierone in forefront of local COVID-19 research, treatment

When the coronavirus came knocking on Vero’s door, Dr. Gerald Pierone, chief medical officer of Whole Family Health Center, was ready to jump into action. A board-certified internist and infectious disease specialist, Dr. Pierone was no stranger to deadly viruses, having been deeply involved in AIDS studies and treatment for decades. COVID-19 was a new challenge and call to action that he was ready to answer. Since his practice was already a part of an organization called ACT (Aids Clinical Trials), it took only a few changes to the infrastructure to begin tackling COVID-19.
Indian River County, FLsebastiandaily.com

ORCA Lagoon Guardians Summer Camp for Middle School Students

Ocean Research & Conservation Association offers a free Citizen Science Summer Camp for Indian River County Middle School Students who are rising to 6th – 8th grade. The Lagoon Guardians Summer Camp focuses on ORCA’s citizen science projects, science research, and lagoon exploration. Dates. Jun 21, 2021 – Jun 25,...
Florida Stateveronews.com

Exceptional, spacious River Club estate is ‘pure Florida’

The beautiful estate at 1327 River Club Dr. overlooks a picturesque stretch of the Indian River Lagoon in the charming River Club community. With architecture informed by The Breakers – Palm Beach’s legendary Renaissance Revival-style resort hotel – this expansive beauty sits gracefully on a thick carpet of green, in the verdant embrace of lush, meticulously designed tropical landscaping.
Vero Beach, FLhometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach artists exhibit "Art in Public Places"

VERO BEACH — Since 2015, the Cultural Council of Indian River County has been exhibiting art by local artists in four Vero Beach venues. The Indian River County Courthouse, the Indian River County Administration Complex, the Intergenerational Recreation Center, and the Vero Beach Regional Airport all give artists the opportunity to exhibit their art, while the public enjoys their creativity.
Orchid, FLveronews.com

Orchid Island 5K runs ‘UP’ an $18K score for nonprofit

In April, members of the Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club participated in a hybrid version of their 19th annual 5K Walk/Run, with the club’s fitness and wellness committee selecting United Against Poverty of Indian River County to be the recipient of the proceeds this year. Participants included more than...
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Kiwanis crew gives Youth Guidance building a facelift

“This is what it’s like to come together and get things done,” said Richard Schlitt, who recently led a crew of 70 Vero Beach Youth in Action teens and 25 adult members of the Kiwanis Club of Vero-Treasure Coast as they painted the outside of the Youth Guidance Mentoring Academy building.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Stormwater tax revenue won’t be spent on drainage

Advocates for the Indian River Lagoon may be thrilled that Vero Beach is finally on the verge of charging a stormwater tax to tackle unfunded drainage projects, but they likely won’t be thrilled to find out that the first year’s tax revenue of more than $350,000 will fund zero work on stormwater projects.
Indian River County, FLveronews.com

ELC fundraising drive

Nothing could have prepared the staff and volunteers for the challenges faced by the Environmental Learning Center after March 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Doors were abruptly closed. Parking lots suddenly were empty. The boats remained tied to their docks. The Environmental Learning Center (ELC) became eerily still, absent from the daily activity of staff, students, and volunteers. There was no sound of children laughing or of our nature guides leading inquisitive guests through our lush campus. The phones went silent and our doors remained locked. But not for long.