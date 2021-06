GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Former Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop, who led the Wildcats to a combined 22-3 record in the 1997 and 1998 seasons is included on the list of candidates for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class. As Fitz boldly states, to not understand why Bishop belongs in the Hall is a confession that you don't know enough about college football. Bishop's ability to run the ball like a running back and throw the ball with a powerful arm made him the first true dual-threat college quarterback who could both run and throw, and the offensive designs of Coach Bill Snyder introduced the game to the "Wildcat" formation that is still widely used across many levels of football. Hopefully, the voters will get it right and give Bishop the place in the Hall that he deserves.