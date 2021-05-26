11 Best Pore-Minimizing and Clarifying Toners for Oily Skin
While there are plenty of reasons to welcome summer with open arms, anyone with oily skin knows that warmer weather — particularly when it comes with humidity — can lead to more oil production. To try to combat grease, you may reach for the usual suspects, like blotting papers or face powder, but starting with a good skincare routine can actually help stop sebum in its tracks. While dermatologists recommend incorporating a cleanser and moisturizer designed for oily skin into your regimen, those with oily and acne-prone skin may also want to consider using a top-rated toner to help clarify and minimize shine.