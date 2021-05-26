11 Best Pore-Minimizing and Clarifying Toners for Oily Skin

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you have acne-prone skin, I can wager you are precious with what you put on your face. Not only do you want to use ingredients and products to help ease your breakouts, but it's imperative you don't use products that will further trigger inflammation and clog pores. It's a delicate balance, and one many struggle with. But of course, dealing with acne isn't the only thing you should be mindful of: While breakouts may be top of mind, you also need to help your skin long term by protecting it from UV damage.