BREAKING: 2022 WR Quan Lee Makes Decision

By Schuyler Callihan
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFW8e_0aCI4Am000

Moments ago, class of 2022 wide receiver Quan Lee (6'1", 180 lbs) of F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, FL announced that he has committed to the University of Miami (FL), just as we had predicted last week.

Lee chose Miami over other offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Central Florida, Nebraska, and West Virginia. The Mountaineers were high on Lee's list and were thought to be one of the leaders in his recruitment alongside Miami.

"Coach Parker is great. We have discussed how I would be used in the offense and things like that. I love West Virginia and everything they have to offer," Lee told Mountaineer Maven earlier this month.

Top remaining wide receiver targets for WVU in the 2022 class:

WR Peter Kikwata (Germantown, MD)

Top 8: Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Kentucky, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.

Visit to WVU: June 24th-26th

WR Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn, MI)

Top 12: Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State, Iowa State, Boston College, Nebraska, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Michigan State, West Virginia.

WR Shawn Miller (Bradenton, FL)

Top 5: Illinois, Miami, Arizona, Indiana, West Virginia.

Visit to WVU: June 11th-13th

WR Keshlon Jackson (Lake Charles, LA)

Top 7: Houston, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Memphis, West Virginia.

WR Gregory Gaines III (Tampa, FL)

Top 12: Kansas State, Penn State, Marshall, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Florida State, Central Florida, South Florida, Virginia Tech, Georgia, West Virginia.

WR Jaylen Ward (Alabaster, AL)

Top 5: Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Indiana, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

WR Marquarius White (Pinson, AL)

Top 10: Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, West Virginia.

Morgantown, WVPosted by
MountaineerMaven

2023 OT Bryce Lovett on WVU Offer: 'I Like Everything About Them'

On Wednesday, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2023 offensive tackle Bryce Lovett (6'5", 300 lbs) of Rockledge, Florida. "I was happy, excited, and extremely grateful," Lovett said of the WVU offer. "I like everything about them. My older brother had them high on his recruitment list so he talked to them a lot. I've only seen and heard good things about the program. I like them a lot."
Midlothian, VAPosted by
MountaineerMaven

WVU Makes Top 7 for 2022 RB Ramon Brown

Wednesday night, class of 2022 running back Ramon Brown (5'11", 200 lbs) of Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia announced his top seven schools on Twitter. West Virginia made the cut for Brown alongside Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and Penn State. Brown is a consensus four-star running...
Suwanee, GAPosted by
MountaineerMaven

2023 LB Dion Crawford Expects WVU to Make His Top List of Schools

Recently, class of 2023 linebacker Dion Crawford (6'2", 215 lbs) of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia received an offer from West Virginia. "I was very excited to hear I got the offer," Crawford said. "They are a very good school. They have a very good defense, one of the best in the country. They also have really nice facilities. I wouldn't be surprised if they're in my top ten."
Miami, FLPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Top 10 Defensive Targets for WVU in the 2022 Recruiting Class

DE Marvin Jones Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Top 10: Miami, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Jackson State, West Virginia. Analysis: Jones Jr. is a natural pass rusher. He brings a lot of speed off the edge and can get after the quarterback as a stand-up edge rusher or with his hand in the dirt. Has the ability to play BANDIT or defensive end in WVU's system depending on how his body fills out. Won't be too surprising to see Jones Jr. have a similar impact as a true freshman as Akheem Mesidor did in 2020. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Browns Announce Jersey Number for Tony Fields II

Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns announced the jersey numbers that the 2021 rookie class has picked out. Former West Virginia linebacker and Browns' 5th round pick, Tony Fields II, chose to go with No. 42. That number was previously worn by another former Mountaineer, Karl Joseph. Yesterday, Fields officially signed...
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus ranked the top five returning interior defensive linemen for the 2021 season, listing West Virginia's Dante Stills at No. 3 behind Haskell Garrett (Ohio State) and Jermayne Lole (Arizona State), respectively. At No. 4 is Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma), and at No. 5, Bryan Bresee (Clemson).
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Miami football favored to receive commitment from WR Quan Lee Wednesday

[Mickey Howard/Special to the Sun] Flgai 112720 Buchholzvsniceville 0354 Mickeyhoward. The Miami football program is favored to receive a commitment from three-star wide receiver Quan Lee when his commitment is announced on Wednesday. Lee posted to his Instagram account last week he will commit on May 26 at 2:30 PM in a ceremony at his high school, F. W. Buchholz in Gainesville.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Major Burns Makes Transfer Decision Known

Former Georgia Football safety Major Burns has announced where he will be transferring. Burns will stay in the SEC and return to Baton Rouge, La., where he is from to play for the LSU Tigers, he announced on his Twitter feed today. Burns was not expected to start this year....
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Makes Top Five For '22 WR Ike White

The Boston College Eagles made the Top 5 for '22 St. Frances Academy (MD) wide receiver Ike White. The junior went to Twitter to announce his finalists. White, a three star wide receiver top five was rounded out with Maryland, Virginia Tech, Minnesota and Cincinnati. He currently has visits planned to Virginia Tech and Minnesota, both schools that are currently considered "warm" on his 247sports.com profile.