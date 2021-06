As you’ll hear from nearly every knowledgeable football fan, there is absolutely no reason to put any weight in draft grades before the players even take a snap in the NFL. Still, that doesn’t make it any less fun of an exercise. These are more like opinionated predictions than anything, and it’s always interesting to look back six months from now and see how those opinions have changed after watching them play against top-level competition. NFL.com gave the Falcons the highest draft grade out of all 32 teams with an A+ mark. I’m not as bullish on Atlanta’s draft class, but I still believe Terry Fontenot stuck to his game plan of taking the best player available, which should pay dividends this season.