newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

How Many Victims Did Convicted Killer William Bradford Really Have?

By Jean Mendoza
grunge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam "Bill" Bradford was a convicted murderer who was sentenced to death for killing 15-year-old Tracey Campbell and 21-year-old Shari Miller in the 1980s. As an amateur photographer, Bradford's modus operandi was to lure women by asking them to model for him, according to The Guardian. Although Bradford was convicted of only two murders, authorities suspect that he may have more victims. When police searched his apartment, a collection of photographs was seized as evidence. The photographs showed different women modeling for the camera, with some even posing while scantily clad. Based on further investigation of the more-than-50 photos that were collected, some were of Bradford's ex-wives, but the majority of them were not related to him.

www.grunge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#County Police#Nbc News#Sf Gate#Murder Victims#Prison#Investigators#Suspect#21 Year Old Shari Miller#Authorities#Modus Operandi#Women#Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent Crimeswhdh.com

Police search café for possible victim of serial killer

(CNN) — Police in the UK will carry out excavation work at a café linked to infamous serial killer Fred West after reports of “possible evidence” that a body is buried there. Forensic archaeologists called in to the Clean Plate café in Gloucester, southwestern England, have confirmed “there are a...
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

What Really Happened: Bradford Stabbing Wednesday was a Drug Deal Gone Bad

Yesterday morning’s stabbing in Central Square now appears to be a drug deal gone bad. Twenty-three-year-old Carson S. Hamilton, 30 Clydedale Ave., Haverhill, and 22-year-old Haley S. Thomas, of North Andover, were held without bail at their arraignment today before Haverhill District Court First Justice Cesar A. Archilla. They were charged after first responders found a 24-year-old homeless man “naked and bleeding in the street.” Police said the man was robbed of his wallet and punched, kicked and stabbed two or three times—in the left buttock and left leg after he tried to buy drugs in Central Square Bradford.
Tampa, FLarcamax.com

At 16, she drove drunk and killed a man. At 24, cops say she did it again

TAMPA, Fla. – Five years ago, a diminutive teenage girl with striking brown eyes stood shackled and weeping in a Tampa courtroom. Jennifer Carvajal admitted she was drunk early one morning a few weeks shy of her 17th birthday. She admitted that she’d blown through a red light and slammed into another car, killing the driver. She admitted she’d made a terrible mistake and vowed to become a better person.
Corcoran, CAHuffingtonPost

Guards Didn’t Notice After Killer Beheaded Cellmate: Report

CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — Shortly after the sadistic torture slaying and beheading of a convicted killer in a California prison, apparently at the hands of his cellmate, prison guards making their rounds reported that both men were alive, according to two new reports from the state inspector’s general office. The...
Ferguson, MOKMOV

Ferguson woman arrested in Dellwood bar shooting that left 1 dead, 3 wounded

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Ferguson woman was arrested after an argument at a North County bar turned deadly overnight Saturday. According to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, 24-year-old Delece Lee, of Ferguson, Mo., got into an argument with a group of people at 12:15 a.m. inside the II Bar in the 10000 block of West Florissant. The argument continued into the parking lot where Lee allegedly grabbed a gun and fired it into the crowd of people she thought were involved in the earlier dispute.
Violent Crimeslawandcrime.com

Inmate, Who Was 14 When He Stabbed Friend More Than 40 Times in School Restroom Stall, Has Died in Prison

A prison inmate in Florida died on Thursday after years behind bars in the brutal murder of a friend. Michael Hernandez, who was 14 when he committed the crime, was serving a life sentence at Columbia Correctional Institute in the death of Jaime Gough. Authorities did not detail the cause of death. Department of Corrections records viewed by Law&Crime simply describe him as “DECEASED,” and dryly notes the “Date Out-Custody” as April 29, 2021. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Richmond County, GAlawofficer.com

Witnesses do nothing as woman is beaten in Little Caesars Restaurant

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Richmond County, Georgia – A woman is on the run after savagely beating a mother in a Little Caesar’s restaurant on Monday. Citizens watched the attack take place and did nothing. Brittany Kennedy allegedly grabbed the mother, Emily Broadwater, by the hair and repeatedly bashed her head before dragging her outside the restaurant, according to the the Richmond County Sheriff’s office. The video also shows a little girl walking toward the victim as a bystander shouts for someone to move the child away.
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Missing fishing boat raised from seabed

A fishing boat which went missing along with its three crew members has been raised from the seabed. The wreck of the sunken Nicola Faith was recovered from the sea off the coast of Colwyn Bay, North Wales, by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB). Carl McGrath, 34, Ross Ballantine...
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

‘Bodies are being eaten by hyenas; girls of eight raped’: inside the Tigray conflict

The Ethiopian nun, who has to remain anonymous for her own security, is working in Mekelle, Tigray’s capital, and surrounding areas, helping some of the tens of thousands of people displaced by the fighting who have been streaming into camps in the hope of finding shelter and food. Both are in short supply. Humanitarian aid is being largely blocked and a wholesale crackdown is seeing civilians being picked off in the countryside, either shot or rounded up and taken to overcrowded prisons. She spoke to Tracy McVeigh this week.