How Many Victims Did Convicted Killer William Bradford Really Have?

William "Bill" Bradford was a convicted murderer who was sentenced to death for killing 15-year-old Tracey Campbell and 21-year-old Shari Miller in the 1980s. As an amateur photographer, Bradford's modus operandi was to lure women by asking them to model for him, according to The Guardian. Although Bradford was convicted of only two murders, authorities suspect that he may have more victims. When police searched his apartment, a collection of photographs was seized as evidence. The photographs showed different women modeling for the camera, with some even posing while scantily clad. Based on further investigation of the more-than-50 photos that were collected, some were of Bradford's ex-wives, but the majority of them were not related to him.