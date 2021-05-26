newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Authorities Used 'ACAB' Slogan To Designate Protesters as a Gang

By Elizabeth Nolan Brown
Posted by 
Reason.com
Reason.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The acronym ACAB—"all cops are bastards"—has become a popular slogan at protests against police brutality and corruption. Cops whose feelings are hurt by this have little legal recourse since declaring all cops bastards is protected speech whether they like it or not. But Phoenix-area law enforcement apparently thought that they had found a way around this: by declaring ACAB to be the name of a criminal gang, and those chanting it to be declaring their gang membership.

reason.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#Cops Police#Arrested At Protest#No Charges For Cops#Acab#Abc15#Counterprotesters#Fbi#Hells Angels#Alleged Gang Members#Gang Charges#Gang Activity#Phoenix Authorities#Phoenix Officers#Street Gang Membership#Protests#Criminal#Law Enforcement Agencies#Graffiti#Arizona Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reason.com

The FBI Took Their Safe Deposit Box and Everything Inside It. Two Months Later, They're Still Waiting for It To Be Returned.

Inside the safe deposit box they rented at U.S. Private Vaults in Beverly Hills, California, Jennifer and Paul Snitko kept the sort of things that any law-abiding American might want to store securely: a will, backup copies of their home computer's hard drive, and some family heirlooms including jewelry, a fancy watch, and a class ring.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Reason.com

The Fear That Abolishing Qualified Immunity Would Expose Cops to Ruinous Personal Liability Is a Big Fat Red Herring

A year after George Floyd's death, Congress is still mulling reforms that could help prevent such horrifying abuses of police power. A major sticking point is restricting or abolishing qualified immunity, the court-invented doctrine that shields police officers from liability when the rights they are accused of violating were not "clearly established" at the time. The debate about qualified immunity has been dominated by Republican warnings that the threat of ruinous personal liability would have a chilling effect on legitimate policing. But that concern, it turns out, is a big fat red herring, because cops almost never pay a dime in damages even when courts rule against them.
Marshall County, TNPosted by
Reason.com

Brickbat: This Sounds Familiar

William Jennette was arrested on charges of public intoxication, indecent exposure and resisting arrest and booked into the Marshall County, Tennessee, jail, where he reportedly began hallucinating. When he started banging his fists on the door of his cell, jailers tried to get him into a restraint chair. When he refused to comply, they pinned him face first on the floor for some four minutes. He told them three times that he could not breathe. They didn't immediately turn him over. Instead, one deputy told him "You shouldn't be able to breathe, you stupid little bitch." According to a lawsuit filed by his daughter, Jennette's body was "purple and lifeless" by the time they rolled him over. A medical examiner ruled Jennette's cause of death was homicide, with asphyxia ruled a contributing factor. None of the officers who pinned him down were charged with a crime.
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

Study: Mask Mandates Didn't Help Slow Spread of COVID-19

Mask use was associated with slowed COVID-19 spread, but only during periods of low case growth. A new study suggests state mask mandates didn't help slow COVID-19 transmission. The pre-publication study found "qualitatively comparable courses of viral spread" among states with early, late, and no mask mandates. Mask use—defined as...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reason.com

Brickbat: Tough Lesson

A Fremont, Colorado, school bus driver has been charged with harassment, assault causing injury and child abuse after slapping a 10-year-old student on his bus for having her mask down beneath her nose. Video shows the driver pull the girl's mask up and appear to argue with her before slapping her. The driver was suspended, and the school began the process to fire him. The termination letter the school system sent to the driver said this was the second time he touched a student in anger. The first time was in August 2020 and was also because of a dispute over a mask. The driver resigned before he could be fired.
El Paso, TXPosted by
Reason.com

Federal Cops Attacked a 70-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran and Then Avoided Accountability in Court

In September 2020, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit dismissed a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by José Oliva, an elderly Vietnam veteran who was beaten and left permanently injured by federal police at a Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.) hospital in El Paso, Texas. According to Oliva, the V.A. cops targeted him for abuse after he failed to promptly show his ID, which was temporarily out of reach in a metal detector bin.
Texas StatePosted by
Reason.com

Secret Recordings Reveal Officials Discussing 'Filthy' Conditions of 4,632 Immigrant Kids Held in Texas Tent Camp

More than 4,500 immigrant children and teens are being held in enormous, filthy tents on a military base in Texas without access to basic necessities, including underwear, according to interviews, photos, documents, and recordings obtained by Reason. Hundreds of senior federal employees from various agencies have been detailed to the facility, where they are being highly compensated to perform tasks for which they have little training or direction.
ReligionPosted by
Reason.com

Rethinking the Power To Take a Life

Let the Lord Sort Them: The Rise and Fall of the Death Penalty, by Maurice Chammah, Crow, 368 pages, $28. A gruesome coincidence has made Maurice Chammah's Let the Lord Sort Them: The Rise and Fall of the Death Penalty timely. In the final months of Donald Trump's presidency, shortly before this book was released, the Justice Department rushed through eight executions after a 17-year pause in use of the federal death penalty. The historic killing spree reignited a well-worn debate about capital punishment.
California StatePosted by
Reason.com

The California Exodus Is Real

From a real-world perspective, the recent news from the California Department of Finance isn't really a big deal. The state's population, which has for years been inching ever so slowly toward the 40-million mark, actually dipped by 182,083 people last year. It won't mean anything for the budget, public policy or our individual lives.
Michigan StatePosted by
Reason.com

New York and Michigan Will Force 2-Year-Olds To Wear Masks at Camp

The COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end—cases and deaths are declining throughout the U.S. as more people become vaccinated—and government officials are finally repealing mask mandates and easing other restrictions. But for very young children, government restrictions are actually growing. onerous. In Michigan and New York, for example, state...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reason.com

Will Pro-Life Politicians Face a Backlash If the Supreme Court Lets Them Restrict Abortion?

This week the Supreme Court agreed to review a 5th Circuit decision that overturned a Mississippi ban on elective abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. The decision suggests that a majority of justices may be ready to further limit the constitutional right announced in Roe v. Wade nearly half a century ago. Yesterday, meanwhile, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott signed a bill that makes Mississippi's law look mild by comparison. S.B. 8 prohibits abortion when "the woman's unborn child has a detectable fetal heartbeat," which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
Texas StatePosted by
Reason.com

A New Study Confirms That Reopening Texas '100 Percent' Had No Discernible Impact on COVID-19 Cases or Deaths

After Texas became the first state to eliminate both its face mask mandate and its business occupancy limits in early March, President Joe Biden said the decision reflected "Neanderthal thinking." Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, described Gov. Greg Abbott's order as "extraordinarily dangerous," warning that it "will kill Texans."