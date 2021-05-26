newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

PG&E to ante up $150M for botched outages, recent wildfires

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago

SAN RAMON, Calif. — (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric is getting hit with a nearly $150 million bill for neglect that caused Northern California wildfires during the past two years and mismanagement of blackouts designed to prevent the utility's crumbling power grid from causing more damage.

The one-two punch was delivered Wednesday. California power regulators are fining PG&E $106 million for its mishandling of power outages in 2019. The utility also reached $43.4 million in settlements with government agencies in three counties ravaged by wildfires ignited by its equipment during 2019 and last year.

That is just the latest financial fallout from years of perilous behavior affecting some of the 16 million people who rely on PG&E in a sprawling service territory. When the utility's fraying equipment or inability to properly trim trees around its power lines hasn't been wreaking havoc in the form of wildfires, PG&E has been exasperating customers with botched blackouts that have at times lasted several days during hot and windy conditions.

A series of power outages imposed during the autumn 2019 went so awry that California's Public Utilities Commission quickly opened an investigation into PG&E's conduct. An Associated Press investigation later determined t hat only a handful of PG&E's emergency personnel had received training in the disaster response playbook that California has used for a generation before those 2019 blackouts.

In an 89-page decision outlining the reasons for its fine, regulators blasted PG&E for a overwhelmed website that couldn't handle incoming traffic from customers wondering whether they would have power, as well its failure to give adequate advance warning of the blackouts to about 50,000 customers.

Although PG&E is being fined $106 million, the utility won't be paying that much now. That's because it is being credited for $86 million that it had already been ordered to refund to customers affected during the lengthy 2019 outages.

The decision imposing the fine will become effective in 30 days barring an appeal or a request for review.

In a statement, PG&E acknowledged its handling of the 2019 outages “fell short of what our customers expect and deserve" while highlighting improvements it has made since then to reduce the scope and duration of blackouts that are expected to periodically occur for at least for at least several more years while PG&E tries to improve its grid.

“We will continue to make additional improvements to support our customers, while working to keep them safe," PG&E said.

The $43.4 million in settlements will cover some of the costs incurred by 10 government agencies during the Kincade Fire that destroyed more than 100 homes in Sonoma County during October 2019 and the Zogg Fire that killed four people in Shasta County last September. Some of the money will also go to Tehama County, where the Zogg Fire also raged.

The payments won't wipe PG&E's slate entirely clean.

The San Francisco company is still facing 33 criminal charges of inadvertently injuring six firefighters and endangering public health in Sonoma County for the Kincade Fire — accusations that PG&E denies. The state also forwarded a March report blaming the Zogg Fire on PG&E to the Shasta County District Attorney's office to determine if criminal charges may be warranted there.

PG&E's neglect has had even more catastrophic consequences, most notably during 2017 and 2018 when a series of wildfires blamed on its equipment burned down more than 28,000 buildings and killed more than 100 people.

The devastation prompted PG&E to spend 17 months in bankruptcy court, where it negotiated a $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims. It also resulted in the company pleading guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in Butte County, where the town of Paradise was wiped out by the Camp Fire in 2018.

After emerging from bankruptcy protection last summer, PG&E hired a new chief executive, Patricia “Patti” Poppe, to oversee its efforts to imits grid during a process expected to last for most of this decade and, in this case, clean up some of its past messes.

“When I joined PG&E earlier this year, I said that I wanted to make it right and make it safe for our customers and communities," Poppe said.

Even so, PG&E continues to be haunted by its conduct before Poppe started her job in January.

California power regulators last month rebuked PG&E for ongoing neglect of its power lines last year. And the utility is scheduled to appear next week before a federal judge weighing whether its role in the Kincade Fire violated its probation terms for a criminal conviction that came down after its natural gas lines below up a suburban neighborhood south of San Francisco in 2010.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Kincade Fire#Power Lines#Power Outages#Electric Utilities#Grid Power#Pg E#Ap#Pacific Gas Electric#The Zogg Fire#The Associated Press#Botched Blackouts#Wildfire Victims#Butte County#Imits Grid#Mismanagement#Settlements#Gas#Bankruptcy Protection#Trees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
San Francisco, CAsierranewsonline.com

PG&E Advances Regionalization Plan

SAN FRANCISCO — As part of its commitment to enhance focus on safety, security, and operational performance, PG&E today announced the appointment of five Regional Vice Presidents and the appointment of Jerry L. Davis as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. Regional Vice Presidents. The announcement of the regional...
California Statesanjoseinside.com

California Fines PG&E $106 Million for Safety Violations in 2019

The California Public Utilities Commission has issued a $106 million penalty for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for violating safety guidelines during three power shutoffs held in the fall of 2019. The net penalty is $20 million, as the utility giant issued credits to customers' bills -- by order of...
California StateUnion Democrat

California regulators fine PG&E over 2019 power shutoffs

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. received a $106 million fine from the California Public Utilities Commission this week for violating public safety requirements during the utility’s initial year of temporarily shutting off power in certain areas to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires. An 89-page decision issued by Administrative Law...
EconomyAppeal-Democrat

CPUC issues $20 million penalty for PG&E violation

The California Public Utilities Commission issued an Administrative Law Judge decision this week penalizing the Pacific Gas and Electric Company $106 million for violating guidelines during fall 2019 Public Safety Power Shutoff events. The latest decision offsets a penalty by $86 million based on bill credits that were already provided...
Public SafetyNapa Valley Register

Will PG&E accept the liability if things go wrong?

First, Thank you, Mr. Walls, I appreciate your response to my letter about the PG&E tree cutting activities ("Explaining PG&E's tree removal plan," May 21). Unfortunately, the letter ignores the critical issue I raised in my May 14 letter (land stability and potential slides), it misstates certain PG&E information provided in other documents and in PG&E webinars, and, at least in my experience so far, misstates that community concerns are important to PG&E and are expeditiously addressed through the PG&E website.
Energy Industryksro.com

PG&E Admits to Falling Short in 2019 Power Outages

PG&E says they know the utility fell short of customer expectations. After being fined for violating guidelines in the 2019 planned power shutoffs, the company said in a statement that they have made substantial improvements and will continue to do so. The utility company was fined $106-million by the California Public Utilities Commission. PG&E will only have to pay $20-million in net penalty because they have already issued $86-million in customer credits.
Energy Industrykzyx.org

Byline Mendocino: Investigate PG&E’s Power Lines

May 28, 2021--On this Edition of Byline Mendocino, Alicia Bales was joined by KQED's Lily Jamali and NPR's Aaron Glantz for the latest on PG&E's progress compensating their victims from the Fire Victims' Trust, and efforts to ground-truth their work to clear fire hazards from power lines in the most at-risk fire zones.
Shasta County, CAAntelope Valley Press

PG&E to pay $43.4M in three counties burned by fraying grid

SAN RAMON — Pacific Gas & Electric will pay $43.4 million to government agencies in three Northern California counties to cover bills left behind from wildfires ignited during the past two years by the beleaguered utility’s long-neglected power grid. The settlements announced Wednesday will cover some of the costs incurred...
WeatherSonoma Index Tribune

PG&E expands resources for fire season

With nearly all of California now in some state of drought, residents are bracing for a hot and dry summer. The Pacific Gas and Electric Company is preparing for fire season by adding resources to support customers during potential public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). Shutting off power during extreme weather...
San Francisco, CABayInsider

CPUC fines PG&E $106M for 2019 shutoffs, website unavailability

SAN FRANCISCO - The California Public Utilities Commission issued a $106 million penalty for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for violating safety guidelines during three power shutoffs held in the fall of 2019. The net penalty is $20 million, as the utility giant issued credits to customers' bills -- by...
Energy Industryksro.com

PG&E Fined for PSPS Events of 2019

PG&E is being fined for its handling of the power shutoffs in 2019. The California Public Utilities Commission has issued a $106-million fine to the utility for violating guidelines during planned power shutoffs in the fall of that year. Officials said yesterday that $86-million of the fine was offset from bill credits that were already provided to customers by PG&E shareholders. The decision will become final unless an appeal is filed by the utility within 30 days.
Sonoma County, CANBC Bay Area

PG&E Settles With Counties and Cities Over 2019, 2020 Wildfires

PG&E has agreed to pay local governments a combined $43.4 million to compensate for starting fires in 2019 and 2020 that destroyed hundreds of homes, forced mass evacuations and left four people dead in Northern California. Under the settlement, Sonoma County and several of its cities will share $31 million...
San Francisco, CAkrcrtv.com

PG&E fined $106 million for violations relating to Fall 2019 events

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced Wednesday that Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will be fined $106 million for violating guidelines during Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events in 2019. Out of the $106 million, however, only $20 million will go to PG&E...
Shasta County, CACourthouse News Service

PG&E to Pay $43.4 Million for Starting the Kincade Fire

(CN) — Pacific Gas & Electric barely emerged from bankruptcy less than a year ago, but the company is already on the hook for another $43.4 million after agreeing to new settlements on Wednesday. The agreements between PG&E, the state’s largest power supplier, and 10 California cities and counties will...
Tracy, CAPosted by
ABC10

Is PG&E charging more for using solar panels? | Why Guy

Today's Why Guy question comes from Pete Marshall of Tracy, who says, “my PG&E solar bill is normally about $73 a month. Then in April, I got an extra charge of about $550 on my bill, this is on top of my normal $73. Then recently, I opened up my bill and see a new charge of $1,879. This is crazy. How did they come up with this number?"
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

PG&E agrees to sell SF headquarters, plans move to Oakland

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced Monday that it has agreed to sale terms for it San Francisco headquarters, opting to move to Lake Merritt in Oakland. The utility agreed to sell its headquarters complex, including 77 Beale St. and 245 Market St., for $800 million to Delaware-based Hines Atlas US LP. The company has been headquartered in San Francisco for more than a century.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Built in the Bay

PG&E selling San Francisco headquarters

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) Pacific Gas and Electric, PG&E, is selling its San Francisco headquarters to Hines Atlas US for a reported $800 million. The deal, announced Monday, is pending approval from California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to return the gain from the sales to customers. Hines Atlas would take ownership of the PG&E complexes at 77 Beale St. and 245 Market St., according to KRON 4.