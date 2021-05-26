newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa murder suspect blames mystery men for runner's slaying

By RYAN J. FOLEY
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMiZe_0aCI3ECH00

IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — The man on trial for the 2018 abduction and stabbing death of a University of Iowa student claimed for the first time Wednesday that two masked men were responsible for the crime but forced him to take part at gunpoint.

In a surprise development, the defense called Cristhian Bahena Rivera as a witness at his first-degree murder trial. He admitted that his black car was the one seen on surveillance video circling Mollie Tibbetts while she was jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, 2018. He also acknowledged that she ended up in his car's trunk, that he hid her body in a cornfield and that he told investigators where to find it a month later.

But the farm laborer presented a far different narrative about what happened than prosecutors did, denying that he was responsible for the stab wounds to Tibbetts' head, neck and chest that caused her death.

Bahena Rivera said two armed men who were wearing black and had their faces covered by stocking caps showed up at his trailer after he finished showering that evening. The men directed him to get in his car and drive, and they passed Tibbetts as she ran several times before directing him to stop, he said.

Bahena Rivera, 26, said a man with a knife got out of the car and walked down the rural road. The man was gone for about 10 minutes as the second man in the back seat of the car grew nervous, saying, “Come on, Jack,” he claimed.

The defendant said he didn't know the men's identities, but his lawyers have tried to raise suspicions about Tibbetts' boyfriend, Dalton Jack, who admitted to an affair with another woman and past anger problems. Police said they cleared Jack as a suspect after establishing he was out of town for work that day.

Bahena Rivera said the men loaded something into his trunk, directed him to drive several miles to a rural area, turn off the car, wait a few minutes and leave. They said they knew his ex-girlfriend and young daughter, and that they would harm them if he ever told anyone what happened, he said.

Bahena Rivera said the men took off on foot down the road and he never saw them again. He said he opened the trunk a few minutes later and found Tibbetts' body, which he said was heavy as he carried it to the cornfield.

He said he covered her body with corn stalks because “I didn't want her to be too exposed to the sun," and that he then left and never planned to discuss what had happened again. Bahena Rivera said he left Tibbetts' phone, Fitbit and earbuds on the side of the road.

Bahena Rivera said he wasn’t truthful when detectives began questioning him about Tibbetts' disappearance on Aug. 20, 2018, because he was worried about his daughter's safety. Back then, he said he had approached Tibbetts as she ran, fought with her after she threatened to call police and then “blacked out" before hiding her body.

He said he agreed to lead investigators to Tibbetts' body early the next day because he was tired and wanted the interrogation to end. And he said police had urged him to “put myself in the family's position and to think of” how he would feel if his daughter was missing.

Bahena Rivera recounted growing up poor in southern Mexico and illegally coming to the U.S. after he turned 17, crossing a river into Texas on an inflatable raft with about 10 other people. He immediately went to live in Iowa, where his father’s brothers had settled, and got a job within days milking cows at a dairy farm, he said.

Bahena Rivera, who has been jailed since his August 2018 arrest, said he worked 12-hour days and was careful to avoid police for fear of deportation. He said never had contact with law enforcement until investigators looking into Tibbetts' disappearance identified his vehicle on a homeowner's surveillance video on her running route.

Most legal experts had not expected Bahena Rivera to testify. His lawyer Chad Frese said during jury selection that he was torn on whether to call his client as a witness. He said that if Bahena Rivera didn't testify, it would look like he had something to hide, but that if he did, he might be seen as trying to save himself.

Jurors perked up when Bahena Rivera took the witness stand and prosecutors furiously took notes while he testified. Bahena Rivera showed little emotion, but his voice dropped and slightly trembled as he discussed the men's alleged threats to his daughter.

The defense rested its case later Wednesday. Closing arguments in the weeklong trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport were scheduled for Thursday. Bahena Rivera faces life in prison if he's convicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Iowa City, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mollie Tibbetts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystery Men#Deportation#Murder Mystery#Police Detectives#Armed Police#Black Men#Armed Men#Ap#University Of Iowa#Associated Press#Suspect#Man#Investigators#Prison#Gunpoint#Stab Wounds#Faces#Iowa Student#Suspicions#Surveillance Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Des Moines, IAHawk Eye

'You don't want to try this case twice': The trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, to begin

The 20-year-old University of Iowa student, who described herself as silly and a good listener, vanished during that July 18, 2018, run near her Brooklyn, Iowa, home. Her disappearance kicked off a massive search effort by hundreds of volunteers and drew national attention, including from President Donald Trump. The search ended more than a month later with the discovery of her body and the arrest of a local farmhand, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, on charges of first-degree murder.
Brooklyn, IAWQAD

Timeline of Events: What happened in the case of Mollie Tibbetts

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The following is a growing timeline of events in the case of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student from Brooklyn, Iowa. Mollie was reported missing in July of 2018. A little more than one-month later, her body was found in a cornfield in a rural area outside of her hometown.
Iowa StateCourthouse News Service

Trial Kicks Off in Iowa Murder Case That Fueled Immigration Debate

DES MOINES, Iowa (CN) — The murder trial of a Mexican immigrant accused of killing a University of Iowa student in 2018 begins Monday with jury selection in Davenport, amid strong interest among Iowans who expressed grief over the loss of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. The case has also attracted national...
Brooklyn, IAkhqa.com

Trial for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts begins Monday

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The trial for the man accused of murdering Mollie Tibbetts, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, is set to begin jury selection on Monday. Tibbets went missing on July 18, 2018 while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. The 20-year-old University of Iowa student was missing...
Brooklyn, IAKCRG.com

Criminal defense attorney breaks down Mollie Tibbetts trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After almost 3 years, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts is set to stand trial starting Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with First Degree Murder, accused of stabbing Tibbetts to death. Tibbetts was last seen July 18th of 2018 while out...
ktvo.com

Jurors shown videos of runner, vehicle at Iowa murder trial

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Jurors at the trial of the man charged with fatally stabbing a University of Iowa student have been shown surveillance videos of a woman running and a vehicle tied to the defendant driving by her seconds later. Investigators testified Thursday about how the video became...
Iowa StateTimes Daily

Video shows suspect asleep before confession in Iowa slaying

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing a University of Iowa student in 2018 fell asleep during a lengthy police interrogation, indicating his partial confession may have been coerced while he was sleep deprived, the suspect's defense attorney said Friday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
Iowa StateDaily Gate City

Ex-girlfriend: Suspect in Iowa slaying not violent

Attorneys for a man on trial in the 2018 slaying of a University of Iowa student tried to paint him as a good father while trying to raise suspicion on the victim’s boyfriend. (May 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
Iowa City, IAPosted by
FOX26

Jury weighs immigrant's fate in 2018 slaying of Iowa runner

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Jurors deliberated for three hours Thursday without reaching a verdict in the trial of a farm laborer accused of fatally stabbing a University of Iowa student who disappeared in 2018 while out for a run. Cristhian Bahena Rivera faces first-degree murder and other charges in...
Iowa Statewcn247.com

Jury reaches verdict at murder trial in death of Iowa runner

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A jury has reached a verdict and is expected to announce it Friday afternoon in the murder trial of a farm laborer charged with killing a University Iowa student in 2018. Jurors at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport reached the verdict after about 7 hours of deliberations on Thursday and Friday in the case of Cristhian Bahena Rivera. A court official was expected to announce it Friday afternoon. Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18, 2018.