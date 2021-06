Rizzo went 1-for-1 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-5, 11-inning win over the Dodgers. Rizzo didn't start the game but he was able to finish it, delivering a walkoff hit against Garrett Cleavinger in the bottom of the 11th inning. After the heroics, the first baseman should be back in the starting lineup for the Cubs' next game Friday, as this was his first day off this season. Rizzo is slashing .231/.336/.444 through his first 108 at-bats.