'NCIS': Fans Point Out Major Plot Hole in Season Finale

By Matthew Wilson
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"NCIS" thankfully didn't leave fans guessing about the fate of Leroy Gibbs in the finale. So, instead, they turned their attention to a plot hole. The Season 18 Finale of "NCIS" went out with a bang quite literally. The boat that Mark Harmon's character was on exploded in the final moments of the episode. But some viewers are questioning how Gibbs even got the boat on the water. They believe it's a plot hole that the show's editing tried to wave away.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

