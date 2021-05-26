104 Arrowhead Estates Lane, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

The City of Lake Ozark is warning one local bar about how people can drink on the premises. “Very often we have businesses who apply for extensions of their liquor licenses, so it can be outside the structure of their business” says Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry, “maybe they’ll have tent set up out-front where they have a band and patrons maybe want to enjoy a beverage while they listen to music….those applications have to go through an additional process through our board, and very recently we’ve had an issue some businesses trying to circumvent that process.”