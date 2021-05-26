104 Arrowhead Estates Lane, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
"Residence at Arrowhead" is distinctly positioned at the sought after 16-mile marker on the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks with 350+/- ft of private natural limestone shoreline. Panoramic, 8 mile view of the community bridge and the main channel among mature trees and beautifully landscaped gardens offering privacy and just steps away from the water's edge. The main home of "Residence at Arrowhead" is 5,200 sq. ft. with four bdr., and 6 total baths. The master suite has generous space with comfortable seating area, separate his and her en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Features of this home include a designer gourmet kitchen with Viking Appliances, 450+ bottle climate-controlled wine cellar and billiard room with a private balcony overlooking the waterfall. The guesthouse is 1,100 sq. ft. in addition to an air fresco kitchen and 2-level Tuscany deck. The gentle heated driveway has ample parking.www.lakeexpo.com