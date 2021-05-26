Mass Shooting Kills at Least 8 Victims at Downtown San Jose VTA Train Yard

A mass shooting in San Jose has claimed multiple lives and caused multiple injuries in a Wednesday morning tragedy the details of which are still trickling out. The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, when police were called to the Valley Transportation Authority's light-rail yard on the 100 block of West Younger Avenue at San Pedro Street, in downtown San Jose. The identity of the shooter and the number of victims are still not known, but authorities have said that the shooter is dead.