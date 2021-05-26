Cancel
Natasa Stankovic Hugs Agastya In Cute Instagram Video, Hardik Pandya Showers Them With Love. Watch

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatasa Stankovic hugs her son in a cute video on social media.© Instagram. ” target=”_blank”>Natasa Stankovic took to social media to post an adorable video with her son, where she could be seen hugging him. The video also saw her partner Hardik Pandya react with heart-shaped icons. It was also well-received by her fans, who were taken aback by Agastya’s cuteness. The duo have been engaged since January 2020, and are known to keep their fans well-updated and entertained through their social media posts. Taking to Instagram, she also captioned her video as, “my favourite hug”.

shepherdgazette.com
