Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

As labor shortages persist, hourly workers want more than $15 per hour

By Andy Medici
Posted by 
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Experts say labor shortages are likely to inflate wages. New data shows modest increases might not cut it for many hourly workers.

www.bizjournals.com
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Shortages#Wages#Modest Increases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Gamblingthebee.news

ANNOUNCING MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE TO $15 PER HOUR!

Avi Resort and Casino is excited to announce an increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour! The Avi is looking for great team members to fill a number of positions immediately. Included with the new increased minimum wage, enjoy a variety of great benefits like healthcare, vacation time, tuition reimbursement, 401K + match, employee assistance program, training, career advancement and so much more!
Small BusinessCNN

The fastest way to fix a labor shortage: Pay more

New York (CNN Business) — For decades, worker compensation has been stagnant, while corporate profits make up an ever-increasing share of the economy. The coronavirus pandemic has made the divide between employee and employer far more apparent. Covid disrupted the labor market in ways we have never seen: health worries, family obligations, hybrid-learning and child care shortages mean millions of workers remain on the sidelines. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a record 8.1 million job openings in March.
Small Businessmorningstar.com

Labor Shortage Hits Small Businesses as Some Workers Stay Home

Ben Johnson is looking for a data analyst and a data scientist to come work for his Philadelphia-area consulting firm. The search has now stretched to Chicago. U.S. companies of all sizes are struggling to fill jobs as surging demand and a reluctant labor force have resulted in a shortage of available workers. Some of the smallest firms said they are feeling acute pain because they have fewer people to pick up the slack and can't easily match the pay increases, benefits and other perks that larger companies are offering to fill openings. The situation is only expected to become more difficult for business owners such as Mr. Johnson, who said his 20-person company needs to double in size over the next six months to a year.
California, PALockhaven Express

Typical child care workers in U.S. earns less than $12 an hour

The American Families Plan, announced by President Joe Biden in April 2021, aims to make child care more affordable for parents. Importantly, it also seeks to ensure caregivers are paid a living wage — enough to meet basic needs given the local cost of living. If passed, all workers in...
Orlando, FLwogx.com

Bank of America hikes minimum wage to $25 per hour

ORLANDO, Fla. - Bank of America’s minimum wage will be up to $25 an hour, the bank announced Tuesday, by 2025. It also said that it would require all its vendors in the U.S. to pay $15 an hour or more to employees who work with the bank. According to the announcement, almost all its vendor firms and employees are paid at that rate, or higher, because of the bank's policy.
Public HealthPosted by
SlashGear

WHO has a big warning for people who work 55 hours or more per week

If you work long hours every week, you may be increasing your risk of dying from a major cardiovascular event, according to the World Health Organization. The number of people who have died from stroke and heart disease linked to long working hours has increased substantially from 2000 to 2016, according to a newly published study from WHO and the International Labour Organization.
Economyyournewsnet.com

Unemployment Ends For Gig Workers

Most of the U-S has been surviving off unemployment benefits after the pandemic forced businesses to close. For those out of work, the extra three hundred dollars a week provided by the federal government - on top of normal state benefits - can be a huge help. Now over 14...