Paducah, KY

Paducah Public Schools Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic In June

 3 days ago

Paducah Middle School will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next month with Lexington-based Wild Health to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 12 and older. The clinic will take place Tuesday, June 15 from 12:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. A release from Paducah Public Schools on Tuesday states the clinic can also provide the vaccine for those who need their second dose. Those interested must bring a vaccination card in order to receive a second dose of the vaccine.

