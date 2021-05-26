California First Partner Newsom Launches Summer Book Club
SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom today announced the First Partner’s Summer Book Club, a new 10-week initiative to promote children’s literacy and participation in summer reading programs hosted by local libraries throughout the state. Launching on June 7 in partnership with the California State Library, the First 5 Association of California, and First 5 California, the First Partner’s Summer Book Club will feature books that teach kids important social and emotional learning tools and highlight key values like diversity, self-love and acceptance.stl.news