Sacramento, CA

California First Partner Newsom Launches Summer Book Club

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 5 days ago
SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom today announced the First Partner’s Summer Book Club, a new 10-week initiative to promote children’s literacy and participation in summer reading programs hosted by local libraries throughout the state. Launching on June 7 in partnership with the California State Library, the First 5 Association of California, and First 5 California, the First Partner’s Summer Book Club will feature books that teach kids important social and emotional learning tools and highlight key values like diversity, self-love and acceptance.

STL.News

STL.News

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable.

