California First Partner Newsom Launches Summer Book Club

While there are stark differences between California's two gubernatorial recall elections — the 2003 campaign that led to the ouster of then-Gov. Gray Davis and the one to be held later this year against Gov. Gavin Newsom — both campaigns were rooted in historic events outside the control of the governor.