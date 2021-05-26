WD Black SSD for Xbox and PS5, plus new SanDisk Skilled line, drive into 2021

Biomutant has a lot of problems on both the PS5, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. From low-quality textures to a 60fps mode at launch that simply does not live up to what it should be, any Biomutant review should cover off on these problems. The Biomutant release time is here on Steam and consoles so we have some recommendations for how you can get the most out of your time with the game. The Biomutant Metacritic score currently has the game at a 62 on PS4 and it doesn't fair much better on any of the other platforms either. We explain why.