Watseka, IL

"Rules of the Road" Review course offered at Watseka library

Newsbug.info
 8 days ago

A free “Rules of the Road” Review Course is being offered at the Watseka Public Library from 10 a.m.-noon June 3. The course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam. The two hour course explains the driver’s exam and provides a written exam for participants to practice. It is taught by an experienced instructor from the Office of the Secretary of State Driver Services Department. The questions and information in the course are provided to help people measure their knowledge of driving skills and Illinois traffic laws. The instructor will discuss the information and answer any questions participants may have about the exam or the process of obtaining or renewing a driver’s license.

www.newsbug.info
