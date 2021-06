The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, meaning we can now look ahead to the 2021 season. Colin Cowherd did as much during his show on Tuesday. During a segment on The Herd, Cowherd unveiled his ranking of the NFL’s top-10 teams heading into the 2021 season. He has a few very surprising additions, including the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 7 and three NFC West teams in the top 10 (Rams at No. 8, 49ers at No. 6 and Seahawks at No. 4).