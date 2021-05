REXBURG — A former employee at a Bank of Commerce in Rexburg is accused of embezzling around $90,000 from the bank. A federal indictment was issued April 14 for Dale L. Lounsbury, 45, for the felony charge of embezzlement by a bank employee. According to the indictment obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Lounsbury did “willfully embezzle and misapply” tens of thousands of dollars between May and August 2020.