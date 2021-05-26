newsbreak-logo
Rumpus Original Fiction: Poor People Disappear

By Ira Sukrungruang
therumpus.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the third day, and there are more empty seats. The spread of sickness is to be expected at the beginning of every quarter. Children, after all, are the ultimate carriers of germs. They touch what others touch, they lick whatever others lick, and they never wash their hands, no matter what the teacher tells them. The springtime will breed lice, and there will be handfuls of students missing then, too.

