Lifestyle

Deer License Applications for 2021 Now Open in South Dakota

By Andy
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 8 days ago
It is that time of year once again. Get with your buddies, family, or avoid them all, and plan where you want to hunt deer in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks announced the opening of applications for the 2021 deer season. Has been the case since 2019, you will be able to apply for two of the six deer seasons: East River, West River, Black Hills, Custer State Park, Refuge, and Muzzleloader. Archery is not included in these draws.

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Deer Season#South Park Season#East River#Muzzleloader#The Hunt Planner#Gfp#South Dakota Department#West River#Custer State Park#Refuge#Paper Applications#Units#Tags#Plan#Game#Snail Mail
