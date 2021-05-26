‘Your Fella!’ Yes, Brad Pitt Is Included in the ‘Friends’ Reunion Special

One of many memorable guest stars! During the upcoming Friends reunion special, the cast look back on the many celebs that made cameos, including Brad Pitt who was nominated for an Emmy for his season 8 appearance.

“Your fella Brad,” David Schwimmer says to Jennifer Aniston during the two-hour special. The Morning Show actress, 52, nodded and added, “Pitt came, did one.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 57, appeared on season 8’s “The One With the Rumour” in 2001, playing Ross’ high school friend, Will Colbert. During the episode, Will revealed that he hated Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, so much that he created an “I Hate Rachel Green” club.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in an episode of ‘Friends.’ YouTube

The cameo took place during Aniston and Pitt’s real-life relationship. The pair began dating in 1998 and were married from 2000 to 2005. He went on to marry Angelina Jolie in 2014, but the pair legally separated in 2016. The Cake star, for her part, tied the knot with Justin Theroux in 2015. The duo split in 2017.

“Mr. Pitt was wonderful,” Aniston told Access Hollywood when looking back at the many celebrities that appeared on the show. Lisa Kudrow agreed, adding, “He was fantastic.”

During the reunion special, the cast also reminisced about guest stars Julia Roberts, Danny DeVito, Ben Stiller and Sean Penn.

Stiller, 55, was “one of our biggest laughs ever,” Aniston recalled of the 1997 episode titled “The One With The Screamer,” during which no one could keep a straight face. “I don’t know why it was so funny!” Oddly enough, the Zoolander actor went on to costar alongside Aniston in Along Came Polly seven years later — a movie produced by DeVito, 76.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; Shutterstock

Schwimmer, 54, also reflected on his “idol” Sean Penn, who appeared on season 8’s “The One With The Halloween Party” and “The One With The Stain,” the first being a Halloween episode.

“We get the script and, of course, I realize, ‘Oh, I’m a potato,'” the American Crime Story alum, who dressed up as “Spudnik” for the group’s Halloween party, said. “I had very little — if any — dialogue with him but here I’m thinking, ‘Greatest actor in the world, and I’m a f—king potato.'”

The Friends reunion special debuts on HBO Max Thursday, May 27.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!