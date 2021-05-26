newsbreak-logo
‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Why Jethro Actor Max Baer Jr. Described His Lucky Break as an ‘Accident’

Sometimes, you happen to be in the right place at the right time. This was the case for Max Baer Jr., who found himself signed to a contract with ABC just moments after he considered acting for the first time. The son of a former world heavyweight champion boxer, Max Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine on “The Beverly Hillbillies” from 1962-1971. But how he ended up there is a story of dumb luck.

