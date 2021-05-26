‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Why Jethro Actor Max Baer Jr. Described His Lucky Break as an ‘Accident’

"It's been six days a week, 18 to 20 hours a day," Burr said. "I just don't have time to eat." Perry Mason is a television classic, but at its inception, it was a risk. You know how you feel about reboots? Well, remember, Perry Mason was a reboot. The legal crime drama was also something rather new for TV — and it was quite expensive. (One of the most expensive shows on TV at the time, with a budget in the six figures for episodes.) Remember, the medium of television was still fairly new, and seen as a far cry from the art of cinema. Well, Perry Mason aimed to change that. In fact, the network and trades considered Perry Mason to be a series of "movies."