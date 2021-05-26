Canadian Consumer Confidence Jumps to New Record Amid Reopening Efforts

Consumer confidence has dipped for the first time this year, signaling a moderation in economic growth as the U.S. moves past reopenings and into a new normal. The Conference Board’s consumer-confidence index slipped to 117.2 in May from 117.5 in April, short of the 118.4 economists polled by FactSet predicted. (The April print was revised down from 121.7.) While the report’s present-situation component jumped, more interesting is the expectations component. That subindex fell to 99.1 from a revised 107.9, well below the prepandemic reading of 108.1.