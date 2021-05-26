Cancel
Canadian Consumer Confidence Jumps to New Record Amid Reopening Efforts

By Hermina Paull
thedeepdive.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer confidence among Canadians soared to yet another record last week, as key regions across the country begin lifting restrictions amid the ongoing vaccination efforts. The latest Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index rose to 65.7 last week, marking the highest reading since records began in 2008. The jump was primarily driven by new optimism surrounding the country’s economic outlook, as well as Canadians’ improved attitudes about their personal finances.

thedeepdive.ca
The differences between Canadian and American casinos cannot be any starker. Earlier this month, the American Gaming Association reported a record-tying start to 2021 as US gross gaming revenue surpassed $11 billion for the first quarter of 2021. That comes less than a year after COVID-19 forced the closure of every casino in the country last spring. It also comes as many US gaming facilities still have had to handle a number of emergency regulations, like reduced capacity, because of the pandemic.