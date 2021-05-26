Canadian Consumer Confidence Jumps to New Record Amid Reopening Efforts
Consumer confidence among Canadians soared to yet another record last week, as key regions across the country begin lifting restrictions amid the ongoing vaccination efforts. The latest Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index rose to 65.7 last week, marking the highest reading since records began in 2008. The jump was primarily driven by new optimism surrounding the country’s economic outlook, as well as Canadians’ improved attitudes about their personal finances.thedeepdive.ca