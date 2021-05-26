Cancel
Nick Wright breaks down LeBron James’ Sport 2 clutch three-pointer towards Phoenix, Clippers’ Zero-2 begin | THE HERD

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a plethora of Game 2 NBA postseason action in Los Angeles last night, Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss LeBron James’ clutch three-pointer in the Lakers’ victory over the Phoenix Suns and the Clippers’ 0-2 start against the Dallas Mavericks. Hear why Nick believes it is time to label LeBron as a clutch player and how Luka Dončić’s performance is ‘mortifying’ for the Clippers in the postseason and as an organization.

