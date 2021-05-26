newsbreak-logo
Yuzvendra Chahal Shares “Childhood Recollections” On Instagram. See Pics

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans said Yuzvendra Chahal’s photos were “too cute”.© Instagram. India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Wednesday took to Instagram to share some childhood pictures. While he is a household name in the country now, he is unrecognisable in the old photos. “Childhood memories,” he captioned the pictures on Instagram. While two pictures were ordinary childhood pics, there was one where he is dressed as Lord Ram. The post garnered close to 290,000 likes. Fans loved his post, with several saying that the pictures were “too cute”.

Yuzvendra Chahal
#Recollections#Childhood Memories#Instagram India#Indian Premier League#Rcb#Ipl#Pics#Pictures#Cute#Likes#Lord Ram
