Rawlins, WY

Free breakfast and lunch program sites announced in Rawlins

By Rawlins Times
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 8 days ago

RAWLINS — Carbon County School District No. 1’s Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals to children, will begin June 7. “We have an invisible hunger that we haven’t seen before,” Tami Ratcliffe, food service director for Carbon County School District No. 1, said this spring when asked about the program. To meet that need, many school districts across the state have been offering free breakfast and lunch to students through an extension of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service program, which has provided reimbursement for meals since the summer of 2020.

