About 40 volunteer firefighters from three city companies -- Independent Hose, Junior and United Steam -- joined with Walkersville members in a day-long training exercise at the Frederick County Public Safety Training Facility Saturday. The training was organized by Independent Hose Company staff and assisted by staff from the Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue. The ongoing training gave the volunteers an opportunity to sharpen skills during live fire exercises in fire attack, search and rescue and other operations.