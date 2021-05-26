Serie A: Antonio Conte Leaves Italian Champions Inter Milan By “Mutual Consent”
Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020-21 Serie A title.© AFP. Antonio Conte has parted company with newly-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan after leading them to a first title in 11 years, the Italian club confirmed on Wednesday. The former Chelsea and Juventus boss took over in May 2019 on a three-year contract worth a reported 12 million euros (14 million dollars) a season. “FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent,” the Chinese-owned club said in a statement.shepherdgazette.com