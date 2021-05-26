CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Pool party: Martin Jr. likes format as FSU begins ACC tourney play

By Austin Cox • Warchant
Scarlet Nation
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State baseball coach Mike Martin Jr. might be breathing a sigh of relief at the idea of merely reaching the conference tournament and making the NCAA postseason. It took much longer than he – and any other 2020 first-year college baseball head coach – expected. Twenty-three months after accepting the top job at FSU, Martin Jr. will finally lead the No. 23 Seminoles into ACC Tournament action this week.

floridastate.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 CFB Team’s “Dynasty Is Done”

We’re only through the first month of the 2021 college football season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is already writing off the Clemson Tigers. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum made an interesting comment about Clemson’s outlook moving forward. Not only does he see the Tigers struggling the rest of this season, he thinks their dynasty is officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Link Jarrett
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Sad Texas Fans Is Going Viral

This afternoon’s home game against No. 12 Oklahoma State did not go as Texas fans hoped it would. The 25th-ranked Longhorns jumped out to a 24-13 lead early in the third quarter only to fall apart after that. Oklahoma State scored 19 unanswered points to leave Austin with a 32-24 win.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Martin#College Baseball#Pool Play#Florida State#Acc Tournament#Bally Sports#Fox Sports#Acc Network Extra#The Ncaa Regionals#Irish#Notre Dame
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost buyout makes him impervious to the hot seat

Should the Huskers fire Nebraska football coach Scott Frost? Only if they’re willing to pay him an absurd amount of money to buyout his contract. Seemingly every time things start to go right for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers things turn around and get ugly in a hurry. A week ago, Frost and the Huskers were close to upsetting the Michigan Wolverines, which would’ve been the big win Frost really needed to get his fanbase back on board.
NEBRASKA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Petras on the struggles of the Iowa offense

The Iowa offense remains hit and miss this season and Saturday was no exception. The Hawkeyes were held to just seven points by an improved Purdue defense in a one-sided loss at Kinnick Stadium. Following the loss, Spencer Petras spoke to the media about the struggles he felt on Saturday...
IOWA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops pays Georgia the ultimate compliment after Kentucky loss

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Many college football observers consider the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs the real deal. Mark Stoops can be included in that group. After Kentucky’s 30-13 loss to No. 1 UGA, Stoops paid Kirby Smart’s squad the ultimate compliment. The 2021 college football season has been a...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football Coach Admits He Might’ve Coached Final Game

Saturday night could’ve been Nick Rolovich’s final game as the Washington State head football coach. Washington State topped Stanford to improve to 4-3 on the season on Saturday. While the program appears to be building in the right direction, Rolovich might not be around for the future. The state of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Recruit Reaction: Georgia vs. Kentucky

For the second straight home game, the stars were out in the middle of the Athens afternoon. Georgia's home contest against Kentucky saw a who's who of top prospects attend the game. UGASports has the reactions of all of those top recruits to the Bulldogs' 30-13 win over the Wildcats.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: This Insane College Football Punt Is Going Viral

Every so often a college football punter kicks a ball so far it deserves its own post. Tonight’s the night. San Diego State took on San Jose State late Friday night. Few, if any, East Coasters caught the action because of the late kickoff. But they sure missed out on one of the most impressive punts you’ll ever see.
NFL
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 7

What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 7. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 7 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Epic Nick Saban Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

Nick Saban has had a pretty stressful week trying to help his players refocus following Alabama’s stunning upset loss to unranked Texas A&M last Saturday. He reached a breaking point on Saturday night against Mississippi State. Alabama led Mississippi State 21-6 late in the second quarter. Saban wasn’t satisfied. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy