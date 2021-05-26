Pool party: Martin Jr. likes format as FSU begins ACC tourney play
Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin Jr. might be breathing a sigh of relief at the idea of merely reaching the conference tournament and making the NCAA postseason. It took much longer than he – and any other 2020 first-year college baseball head coach – expected. Twenty-three months after accepting the top job at FSU, Martin Jr. will finally lead the No. 23 Seminoles into ACC Tournament action this week.floridastate.rivals.com
Comments / 0