Why Wisconsin Badgers fans should know Beth Goetz, and why Rebecca Blank might consider her a strong candidate to take over as UW athletic director

The Nevada baseball team's path to a Super Regional will go through two traditional West Coast powers and a scrappy team from the Summit. The Wolf Pack heads to Stanford's Sunken Diamond Field this week for its first NCAA Tournament since 2000. The four-team field also includes Stanford and UC Irvine as well as North Dakota State. Here is a look at each team in the tournament heading into Friday's opening games of the double-elimination bracket. The 4,500-seat capacity Sunken Diamond Field will be at 25 percent capacity (1,125 fans). In Friday's first round of games, Stanford plays North Dakota State at 1 p.m. and Nevada plays UC Irvine at 6 p.m.