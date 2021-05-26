Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Why Wisconsin Badgers fans should know Beth Goetz, and why Rebecca Blank might consider her a strong candidate to take over as UW athletic director

By JIM POLZIN jpolzin@madison.com
Elkhart Truth
 8 days ago

There’s about a month to go before Barry Alvarez officially retires as University of Wisconsin athletic director, and it appears UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is getting closer to finding his replacement. CollegeAD.com has reported that finalists are interviewing this week, and the website broke down a list of potential candidates.

www.elkharttruth.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Blank
Person
Barry Alvarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badgers#Uw#University Of Wisconsin#Uw Madison#Collegead Com#Finalists#This Week#Potential Candidates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Wisconsin Stateisustudentmedia.com

Sources: Chris McIntosh expected to be named Wisconsin athletic director

The University of Wisconsin plans to name its new athletic director Wednesday, with Chancellor Rebecca Blank revealing her pick to replace the retiring Barry Alvarez. Three sources indicated that Blank will recommend the UW System Board of Regents approve Chris McIntosh as UW’s next athletic director. The Board of Regents, which must approve all athletics contracts valued over $500,000 annually, will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday to finalize the hiring process, according to an agenda sent to media members.
Madison, WInbc15.com

UW-Whitewater names Ryan Callahan as Director of Athletics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Friday UW-Whitewater announced current interim athletic director, Ryan Callahan will be the Warhawks next Director of Athletics. Callahan has served as interim AD since May of 2019. Before then Callahan was an assistant director from 2017 to 2019. A UWW alum, Callahan played baseball at UW-Whitewater from 2004 to 2008 before spending four seasons in the San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins organizations.
Madison, WImadison

Madison Black leaders criticize UW over athletic director process

Some Black community leaders in Madison are arguing that naming Chris McIntosh as UW-Madison’s new athletics director is a lost opportunity to address concerns of Black students, and that Chancellor Rebecca Blank did not adhere to her own guidelines in making the high-profile hire. Speaking for the Black Leadership Council...
Madison, WInbc15.com

Chris McIntosh promoted as Badgers athletic director

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Chris McIntosh has officially been announced as the next athletic director for the University of Wisconsin. After first being reported yesterday that McIntosh would be promoted to Director of Athletics, UW-Madison made it official today. “Chris is a natural leader who loves the Badgers and cares...
Nevada Statenevadasportsnet.com

Scouting Nevada's NCAA Regional: Who the Wolf Pack must beat to advance

The Nevada baseball team's path to a Super Regional will go through two traditional West Coast powers and a scrappy team from the Summit. The Wolf Pack heads to Stanford's Sunken Diamond Field this week for its first NCAA Tournament since 2000. The four-team field also includes Stanford and UC Irvine as well as North Dakota State. Here is a look at each team in the tournament heading into Friday's opening games of the double-elimination bracket. The 4,500-seat capacity Sunken Diamond Field will be at 25 percent capacity (1,125 fans). In Friday's first round of games, Stanford plays North Dakota State at 1 p.m. and Nevada plays UC Irvine at 6 p.m.
Madison, WIwpr.org

Deputy Athletic Director Named New Head Of UW-Madison Athletics

The University of Wisconsin-Madison named Chris McIntosh its new director of athletics on Wednesday, replacing the retiring Barry Alvarez. McIntosh has served as deputy athletic director since 2017, overseeing the recruitment of athletes, human resources, strategic planning and day-to-day operations, according to a press release from the university. "As we...
College Sportsphl17.com

Penn State athletics will be at full capacity in the fall

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Beaver Stadium and other athletic venues will return to full capacity for the 2021-22 school year, according to an announcement from Penn State University on Tuesday. This decision came after Governor Wolf lifted all COVID-19 mitigation orders on June 1. Tailgating and team arrivals will...
College SportsUSA Today

Big Ten football teams ranked by conference championships

When a football team starts its season, the main goal is to win a conference championship. It’s no different in the Big Ten, a conference that has a long, illustrious history with memorable players and teams. Some would argue that the conference has taken a back seat to the SEC, but football still feels like it was made for the Midwest in the fall in places like Columbus, Ann Arbor, and Happy Valley.
Arkansas StateGuard Online

Boeh Named Arkansas State Deputy Athletics Director

JONESBORO – Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced Friday that Thomas Boeh, a former Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year with over 30 years of highly-decorated experience in collegiate athletics administration, has been named the Red Wolves’ Deputy Athletics Director. Boeh’s...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Illini hosting heavily-recruited Chicago prospects

Illinois will be hosting a group from Chicago today as the Illini continue to prioritize in-state recruiting efforts under Bret Bielema. The group includes IMG Academy class of 2023 wide receiver Carnell Tate, a heavily recruited, highly ranked prospect who played at Chicago Marist as a freshman. He has earned strong reviews in his time at IMG as a polished 6-foot-3 wideout with great technical skills and hands. He was one of Bielema's earlier offers after his staff took over.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football hopes to be at full capacity this fall

Ohio Stadium has not seen a sizable crowd since November of 2019, something no one expected or wanted to see. Arenas and stadiums across the country are returning to normal, and hosting full capacity crowds, Ohio State should be as well this season. That includes the Ohio State football program.
Kansas Statefootballscoop.com

Klieman, Kansas State adding former OU player, assistant coach to Wildcats' staff

Brian Lepak is heading back to the Big 12 – although he's continuing his collegiate coaching career at a rival program of his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma. Lepak, most recently the running game coordinator and offensive line coach at Southern University, has accepted new roles at Kansas State as the senior offensively quality control coach and assistant director of recruiting, per sources with direct knowledge of the move.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 94 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
Wisconsin StateHudson Star-Observer

Get to know future Wisconsin Badger Grace O’Brien of Hudson

Ranked No. 2 in class of 441; Member of 2019 Big Rivers Conference championship softball team and 2021 BRC championship and state runner-up girls’ basketball team; All-BRC softball in 2018 and 2019; All-State softball 2019; Softball team captain in 2019 and 2021 (no season in 2020). Favorite Sport and why:
College SportsMarietta Daily Journal

Big Ten football recruiting rankings: Ohio State hangs on to top spot with Penn State at No. 2 entering busy June

STATE COLLEGE — The dead period is over, the quiet period has begun and college football is about to get particularly interesting on the recruiting trail. After recruiting went virtual for the past 15 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, prospects are visiting campuses this month, often for the first time, and there should be plenty of movement when it comes to commitments, visits and more in the coming weeks.
Michigan StateUSA Today

Michigan State football adds former Texas Tech punter Cody Waddell

After playing a bit of musical chairs with punters over the last year or so, the Spartans have now added another punter to join Bryce Baringer in the punting unit. Former Texas Tech and Division II Lincoln University punter Cody Waddell will presumably join the team as a walk on. He spent three seasons with Texas Tech but did not play for the Red Raiders.