Volkswagen says Lamborghini will not be on the market

By amit
shepherdgazette.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Lamborghini is not for sale, full stop,” said a spokesman for Audi, the Volkswagen subsidiary that controls the luxury carmaker. “Audi AG and the Volkswagen Group [are] not considering this offer.”. UK publication Autocar reported on Tuesday that Quantum Group sent a letter of intent to Volkswagen Group earlier this...

shepherdgazette.com
