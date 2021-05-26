Volkswagen says Lamborghini will not be on the market

The Volkswagen Passat never quite stands out in a highly competitive segment that includes both the best-selling mid-size sedan in the United States and a perennial 10Best award winner; but it still does its job extremely well. Eschewing flashy design in favor of considered creases and a squared-off stance, the Passat looks like the grown-up of its group. A controlled ride, reliable handling, impressive efficiency, and huge interior make it a smart choice, while the sub-6.0-second zero-to-60-mph times that come with an available V-6 engine can entice speed demons (although the Ford Fusion Sport is still quicker). The Passat is a solid choice—especially if rear-seat space is of crucial importance—but despite its many charms, it isn’t our favorite in this class of giants.