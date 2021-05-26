‘NCIS’: Why Mark Harmon Says He ‘Likes’ Gibbs’ Flaws

As we all gather ourselves after watching the “NCIS” 18th season finale episode, “Rule 91” cliffhanger, we are left to wonder about the fate of Mark Harmon’s character Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

A former sniper turned special agent, Harmon’s character commands the “NCIS” team. Lately, there have been rumors that Harmon would be ending his time with the show.

Gibbs has headed the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) since the series premiered in 2003.

While he is known as a “man of few words,” Gibbs’s has a fierce, almost fatherly connection to his team.

Mark Harmon is Drawn to Gibbs’s Flaws

While Gibbs’ complicated history makes him one of the show’s most conflicted characters, Harmon has always been drawn to the complexity of the character.

“I’ve always said I like the underbelly parts of this character more than any of it,” Harmon said during an interview with Larry King on “Larry King Now.” “I like his flaws.”

During the interview, Harmon spoke candidly about what he enjoys most about the conflicted character.

“He’s fun to play,” Mark Harmon said of Gibbs who he fittingly describes as complex.

Harmon noted that he is grateful the series writers have worked to make sure the intensity of Gibbs remained throughout the series.

When King asked the longtime actor if he believes Gibbs is a generally “happy guy” Harmon had to think a bit before answering.

“Happy at the job, certainly,” Harmon answered, adding that when alone he believes Gibbs struggles with his past. Harmon noted that he thinks when Gibbs finds himself alone at night, he’s a little scary.

“But I like that,” Harmon said with a laugh. “He’s an uncomfortable sort. His past is dark.”

Harmon Has a Wide Range of Talents

Harmon has starred in many movies over the years. He had starring roles in the 1983 television drama “St. Elsewhere” and in the 1996 television hit “Chicago Hope.”

By 2008, Harmon began pulling double duty for the hit television series producing 75 episodes over the next three years. In 2011 Harmon took on the role of executive producer.

Harmon also serves as executive producer for “NCIS” spin-off, “NCIS: New Orleans.”

For weeks, rumors that Harmon may be leaving “NCIS” have been swirling around the anticipation for the finale. After last night’s explosive finale, the answer to whether or not Gibbs will be returning to his duties as the start of the 19th season is still up in the air.