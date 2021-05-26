Cancel
Utah County, UT

UDOT warns Memorial Day travelers about expected traffic delays

By Genelle Pugmire Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those planning to travel north or south, east or west out of Utah County for Memorial Day weekend, the Utah Department of Transportation wants you to prepare and beware. Congestion and loaded freeways and highways are always a part of the first summer weekend. More is likely this year with the lifting of most COVID restrictions. Because of that, UDOT recommends drivers plan ahead for traffic delays along the Wasatch Front this coming Friday and Monday.

