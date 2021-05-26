newsbreak-logo
Ka-ching! Rick Kriseman wants St. Pete residents to guide spending $45M pandemic relief

By Kelly Hayes
floridapolitics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than $31 million in separate, direct aid has already been or will be deployed to residents and local businesses. St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Wednesday that the city will hold three community workshops in July to determine where to allocate more than $45.4 million provided to the local government by the American Rescue Plan.

floridapolitics.com
