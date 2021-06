The Horton Chargers took part in the Class 2A Regional track meet at Valley Heights on Friday afternoon, and were led on the day by junior stand-out Maliyah Soto. Soto earned a trip to the State track meet with a 2nd place finish in the long jump, with a jump of 16’10”. Soto also overcame a 7th place preliminary finish in the 200 meter race to take 4th in finals. She also finished just out of qualification, but still placing, in the 100 and 400, taking 6th in the 400 and 5th in the 100.