A guided tour in South America can offer some of the best experiences when you travel. The tour may include an itinerary packed with highlights and things to do around the country (or countries) that you’re visiting. As well as this you may get almost everything included, such as transport, entry into attractions, guided tours, accommodation, meals and more. Another big plus of guided tours and itineraries is that they often come with a specialist guide who knows the destination well. This results in you having a nice easy stress free trip, and you’ll learn about the destination too.