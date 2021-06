For most, owning a Bugatti Chiron is nothing but a daydream which will go unfulfilled. But, as the French automaker declares in a recent press release, of those who are unfortunate to finally buy one, they go on to own multiple Bugattis. And those subsequent hypercars need to be increasingly personalized by the factory, which is where the company’s bespoke capabilities are optioned, of course for a steep price. It’s in that vein that Bugatti recently unveiled a one-off customer call it calls the Chiron Habillé Par Hermès.