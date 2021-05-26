Lt. Governor Rutherford Kicks Off 2021 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, MD—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder today kicked off the 2021 season of the Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail at Prigel Family Creamery in Baltimore County. The Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail’s 2021 season officially begins on May 28 and will run through September 30. Now in its ninth year, the Ice Cream Trail is designed to promote the state’s dairy industry and has become increasingly popular, drawing participants from across the state and the region.

