Lt. Governor Rutherford Kicks Off 2021 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail

Where do visitors to Hagerstown & Washington County, MD, go for great hiking? Some of the most iconic points along the Maryland portion of the Appalachian Trail are located in Washington County. And with 5 national, 8 state and many local parks, there are endless opportunities for enjoying the beauty of the outdoors and connecting with nature. So grab your backpack, camera, trail map, plenty of water and your most comfortable hiking shoes for a great adventure on the trial!