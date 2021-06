Ever since Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset that we thought would revolutionize the Wear OS experience we’ve been left wondering why we have a solitary option in the form of Mobvoi’s excellent TicWatch Pro 3. And with Wear OS getting no love in the intervening time period, thoughts were beginning to drift to holding a deadpool game on when, not if, Google was going to call it quits. Thanks to the announcement today during Google I/O however, we finally know why the Wear OS space has been so deathly quiet and that reason is that Samsung is riding in to save the day, or rather, merge its Tizen OS platform with Wear OS into a single unified smartwatch platform.