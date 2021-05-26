Cancel
Thomas Heatherwick's Vessel to reopen in New York on Friday with buddy system to prevent suicides

By India Block
Dezeen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividual visitors will be banned from Thomas Heatherwick's Vessel attraction in New York when it reopens on Friday, four months after a third suicide forced it to close. The 46-metre-high viewpoint at Hudson Yards in Manhattan will reopen on 28 May with a raft of new measures to prevent people jumping.

www.dezeen.com
